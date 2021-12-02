Christina Aguilera to Receive First-Ever Music Icon Honor at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021.

At the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, Christina Aguilera will be honored as the first-ever Music Icon. On December 7, the award presentation will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“There’s a reason Christina Aguilera is known as ‘the voice of our generation,'” said Jean Neal, senior vice president of NBC Universal Entertainment Television’s entertainment live events and specials.

“She not only has an incredible voice, but as a composer, she creates music that conveys true emotion and appeals to a wide range of people. We can’t wait to congratulate Christina on her achievements and present her with the inaugural Music Icon award “Added the music executive.

Becky G, a five-time People’s Choice Prize winner and BTS’ Suga collaborator, will deliver the award.

Aguilera will also sing a combination of her greatest hits, including songs from her new Spanish album “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which is a follow-up to her first Spanish-language album, “Mi Reflejo,” released in 2000.

The vocalist of “Reflection” is one of the most well-known singers of her time. Since her start in the music industry in 1999, she has had five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. “Genie In A Bottle,” “What A Girl Wants,” “Come On Over Baby,” and her collaborations with Lil’ Kim, Mya, and P!nk, “Lady Marmalade” and “Moves Like Jagger” with Maroon 5.

Her 1999 debut “Christina Aguilera” and her 2006 double album “Back To Basics” both charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The “Genie In A Bottle” singer has five Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy Award under her belt. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated to her. In 2011, she became a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” and in 2018, she debuted her Las Vegas performance residency, dubbed “The Xperience.”

Aguilera won the People’s Voice Award for her performance at the 2013 People’s Choice Awards.

On December 7 at 7 p.m. ET, E! will broadcast a live red-carpet special.