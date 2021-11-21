Christina Aguilera is being chastised by Britney Spears for her silence on conservatorship.

When asked about Christina Aguilera’s conservatorship, Britney Spears slammed her for “refusing to communicate.”

Spears took to Instagram Stories on Friday, a week after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, to post a video of her fellow pop icon and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star, Jennifer Lopez, being asked about Spears during a red carpet interview at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, Variety reported.

When a reporter asked if she had spoken to Spears since her conservatorship ended, Aguilera’s publicist stepped in and yanked her away, stating, “We’re not going to do that tonight. Sorry for the inconvenience.” “But I’m pleased for her,” the “Lady Marmalade” singer said as she walked away, frowning and told reporters she couldn’t answer the question. Spears was apparently dissatisfied with Aguilera’s lack of response, commenting over the video, “I LOVE and thank everyone who has helped me… However, refusing to speak when you know the truth is the same as lying!!!” “I’ve spent 13 years in a corrupt, abusive system, and yet why is it such a taboo subject for people to discuss?” she added. “I was the one who had to deal with it!!! Thank you to all of my supporters that spoke out and backed me… Yes, I am significant!” According to the publication, Aguilera’s publicist, who was featured in the video, did not immediately react when contacted for comment.

Although Aguilera did not address Spears’ conservatorship during her latest red carpet appearance, she did defend her fellow pop singer on Twitter earlier this summer.

“I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through these past few days,” Aguilera said in a statement in June, with a vintage photo of herself with Spears. “It is intolerable that any woman, or human, who wishes to be in charge of her own destiny may not be allowed to do so.” In contrast to Aguilera, Lady Gaga, who was in Los Angeles Thursday for the premiere of her film “House of Gucci,” spoke at length about Spears’ conservatorship when reporters asked about it.

Gaga earlier told Reuters that she was glad the “extremely brilliant” and “inspiring” singer “gets to go on a new era of her life.”

Spears expressed her gratitude to Gaga, whose remarks, according to the “Circus” hitmaker, drove her to tears, shortly after she posted about Aguilera.

“Thank you, @LadyGaga, for taking the time to say something so thoughtful. You brought tears to my eyes!!! I adore you!!!” Spears penned the piece.