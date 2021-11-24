Chrissy Teigen Responds to Criticism of Her Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen wants her latest eyebrow transplant haters to chill off.

John Legend’s wife, 35, addressed the public outrage to her posts about the costly cosmetic operation on her Instagram Story Monday after unveiling her brow change over the weekend.

Teigen responded to her critics with a message of her own, including a screenshot of a tabloid piece about the backlash and screenshots of tweets accusing her of being “out of touch” with people’s “actual concerns.”

“WHY are people so f—-ing worked up about any little thing I do?” she enquired in the People article. “You’re going to die of a heart attack.” Teigen originally revealed the surgery’s results on Instagram Story on Saturday. The operation, which involves plucking hairs from the back of a patient’s head and placing them on the face to produce a fuller set of brows, was documented in three movies by the model and cookbook author.

She cautioned teenagers not to pluck their brow hair and explained why the transplant was so essential to her in the films.

According to People, Teigen commented on a post, “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, therefore I was very eager for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” tagging Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.

Teigen followed up with a more candid photo of her new appearance, captioning it “crazy.”

She said in the video, “They look really cool,” gesturing to her new brows. “To even them out, he did hairs up here. Crazy!” Despite Teigen’s response to the backlash, online trolls continued to chastise her for disclosing the operation.

“People are dying, and you’re preoccupied with your brows. How conceited and vain you are, “On Twitter, someone made a remark.

“If @chrissyteigen wasn’t so narcissistic, she might get what she’s saying, but she’s demonstrated time and time again that she sees the world as spinning around her. Just ask her, she’s better than all of you “Another Twitter user expressed his thoughts.

A third user wrote, “She’s a walking advertisement for personality issues.”

However, several followers praised Teigen’s tweet, with one commenting, “Wow, that was incredible. This is something I’d like to do! I’m fed up with coloring them in. Chrissy, keep blogging, I learned something new today!” “In a few weeks, I’ll turn 60, and certainly, my brows are becoming very sparse. Eyebrows are unquestionably essential in terms of appearance “another has been added.

