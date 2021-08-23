Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Third Child’s Death: ‘I’m Slightly Down Lately.’

Chrissy Teigen is finally speaking out about how, a year after revealing her pregnancy loss, she still struggles to cope with the memory of her newborn baby.

The 35-year-old shared a photo of herself and husband John Legend enjoying a beautiful dinner at one of their favorite New York City restaurants on Sunday, reflecting on the previous year, which she described as a “rollercoaster.”

In a long caption, she mentioned the eatery.

“We’ve been going to @frankrestaurant for…maybe thirteen, fourteen years? We used to live across the street from the Hell’s Angels in the east village, only a few blocks away. At John’s basement apartment with a roommate, I used to sneak cigarettes (ugh) through the small half window that lined up with the sidewalk. It was essentially a window that just displayed people’s shoes. Anyway, I’d either drag puddy’s massive a$$ outside to Frank, or I’d sit alone at the kitchen bar reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu. She added, “And I’d never miss a Thursday.”

“Just thinking about all the garbage I’ve done and been through not just this year but throughout my life,” she added, reminiscing about simpler times in New York.

The cookbook author acknowledged that it was difficult for her to come up with a suitable caption for her book, which regrettably reminded her of her third kid.

“Recently, I’ve been feeling a little down. It all started when I was trying to come up with a caption for my book and typed up ‘my third baby is here!!,’ as in cookbook, only to discover that my third baby would never arrive. Then I realized I’d become engrossed in the narrative in order to avoid thinking about the real-life third child. I don’t think I processed anything, and now that I’m not numbing everything with alcohol, things are just…there, waiting to be dealt with. I believe what I’m attempting to convey is that life is immensely complex. What about the lasagna, by the way? “Wow, it was an amazing ride!” the television personality penned

Last weekend, Teigen released “Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love Friday,” her third cookbook, which she dedicated to her late son Jack.

Teigen’s baby died in late September 2020 at the age of 20 weeks. The couple broke the terrible news on Instagram in October.

Teigen and her 5-year-old daughter Luna are the couple’s only child. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.