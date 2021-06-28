Chrissy Teigen Is Supposed to Have Told Michael Costello He’s a ‘Might as Well Be Dead’ type of guy.

Chrissy Teigen may have publicly apologized for her history of offensive messages and irresponsible behavior on Twitter, but the backlash against the cookbook author appears to be far from over. Michael Costello, a Project Runway alum and designer, recently claimed that the mother of two had bullied him since 2014 and had purposefully ruined his career over the years.

Costello isn’t the first person to criticize Teigen. People soon pointed out that Teigen had a history of bad tweets after Courtney Stodden conducted an interview recalling Teigen’s tweets asking them to “take a dirt nap” and direct messages encouraging them to kill themselves. Critics recalled the author of Cravings calling Quvenzhané Wallis, then nine years old, conceited. Teigen also had some nasty words for Farrah Abraham, according to Farrah Abraham.

After some of Chrissy Teigen’s earlier tweets resurfaced, she received backlash.

Teigen apologized to Stodden through Twitter not long after her tweets about them went viral, stating that she had personally reached out to them. Stodden, on the other hand, reported that Teigen never contacted them and that Teigen had blocked them on Twitter. Naturally, this disclosure fueled the fire, but the former model stayed mute about the matter until June 14, 2021, when she published a lengthy article on Medium.

I tried to reach out to Courtney individually, but since I was the one who started it all, I’d like to publicly apologize as well. Courtney, please accept my heartfelt apologies. I hope you are able to heal now that you are aware of my sincere apologies.

May 12, 2021 — Chrissy Teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Trying to Save Her Partnerships’ Says, Courtney Stodden

On Medium, the cookbook author apologized.

“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced,” Teigen penned. “I’m honestly embarrassed by them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.