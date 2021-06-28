Chrissy Teigen Expresses Regret Over Bullying Scandals, Saying She Feels a “Crushing Weight of Regret”

Chrissy Teigen has recently come under criticism for previous bullying allegations. Despite her assertions that she is only a “troll,” the internet is chastising her for going too far with some of her “trolling” episodes.

Teigen claims she now feels a “crushing weight of regret” for all the people she has wronged in the past.

What did Chrissy Teigen do to cause her show to be canceled?

Teigen is being chastised for using her Twitter platform to abuse many people. One of the most widely publicized episodes that led to the model’s “cancellation” was when she wished death on Courtney Stodden, a sixteen-year-old girl.

In an Instagram video, Stodden recounted Teigen saying, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take a ‘dirt nap,’ she would personally D.M. me and encourage me to kill myself.” “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” she says.

For what she has said in the past, the model says she feels a “crushing weight of regret.”

According to Teigen, she has taken some time to think about her past mistakes. As she reveals, she is hoping to make sincere improvements to become a better person. Furthermore, Teigen says that she feels a “crushing weight of regret” for what she has done, and that she is actively working to better herself.

“I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment. The ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,” she writes in a blog post (via Medium.) “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Teigen goes on, saying, “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.”

"The truth is, I'm…