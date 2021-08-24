Chrissy Teigen Carves A Hole In Her Multimillion-Dollar Mansion’s Wall To Save Her Pet Hamster

Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to go to extremes for her pets. She shared on Instagram on Sunday how she had to make a hole in the wall to locate the family’s lost pet hamster, Peanut Butter.

“Call 911 for help. The hamster Peanut Butter has been gone for three days. Is he hiding behind the wall? “Let’s see what happens,” she wrote.

Peanut Butter fled from her habitat and became lodged in the wall, Teigen stated in her post. The wife of John Legend was seen wearing a gorgeous floral bathrobe with white fluffy trim as she peeked behind a curtain with a flashlight in video footage she published on Instagram. Some of her friends volunteered to assist her. She captioned the video, “Perhaps we’re mad.”

After hearing a tiny scratching sound, she added, “NOT CRAZY.”

Teigen was seen climbing a ladder and hammering holes in the wall in the footage. Teigen noticed her missing hamster’s nose sticking in and out of the holed portion of the hardwood wall after chiseling a hole in the multimillion-dollar Los Angeles property. She wrote, “I CHISELED A HOLE AND LOOK.”

“It’s all right, Peanut Butter. Someone in the background can be heard stating aloud, “We’re coming.” Teigen tried putting up some seeds to the hole to try to attract her hamster out before holding up her plastic hamster ball when the hamster still didn’t come out. Peanut Butter eventually made it out of the wall unscathed.

Teigen and her pals burst out laughing at the end of the search and rescue film, as Peanut Butter was finally safe in its master’s arms.

Teigen and Luna, their 5-year-old daughter, got a hamster in March 2019 and named it Peanut Butter, but the rodent died in December. Last Christmas, they purchased a new hamster, which they named after their previous pet.