Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Debut Pearl, Their New Pet Puppy [Photos]

Meet Pearl, the canine! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to welcome her new puppy, Pearl, to the rest of her family.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, shared a video and photographs of their new basset hound puppy. The 35-year-old model captioned the photo, “Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household!” “We absolutely adore this little baby, although I have to say, she has taken to John first!!”

Teigen went on to talk about the puppy’s friendship with Penny, another three-legged dog.

“Penny is enamored with her, so it’s been lovely watching Penny and Pearl’s adventures unfold,” she continued. “I grew up with Basset Hounds, so I’m excited for John to watch these bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin transform into the stubborn logs of love I adore. I’m looking forward to this new tiny heart bringing love into our home. “Swipe for ear magic!” says the narrator.

Pearl met the family a few weeks after their 10-year-old dog, Pippa, passed away.

“We hope you like the name Pippa. This is a dedication to you! When you wore your pearls, you became an iconic, distinct women. Teigen added, “I’ll never forget when they shattered in front of you and you went into a funk for weeks until we got you a new one lol.”

On July 16, the model told her 35 million Instagram followers about Pippa’s passing by posting a photo of the dog.

“Our precious little pippa sadly died in my arms not long ago,” she said in the description. She was a sassy lass who wore her pearl necklace with pride and never gave a sh-t about any new dog we brought in.”

It appears that the late dog had some say in the new pet’s name.

Teigen provided her voice to “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” a comedy sci-fi animated film that was released on April 30. Legend will appear as a judge on Season 21 of “The Voice,” which will premiere on September 20.