Chrishell Stause’s Reaction To Justin Hartley’s Marriage To Sofia Pernas.

Chrishell Stause is putting the past behind her after finally reuniting with her ex-husband Justin Hartley after a long separation.

The 40-year-old celebrity real estate agent shared her feelings on the news that Hartley had married his former “Young and the Restless” co-star Sofia Pernas in Season 4 of “Selling Sunset,” which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday.

Stause was asked if she’d heard the “This Is Us” star’s news while dining at a restaurant with pals Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young.

She informed her coworkers, “I feel like the whole world heard that.”

Later, in a confessional, Stause remarked, “Justin, my ex-husband, has remarried to someone I remember from back in the day. And once I realized it, a lot of things made sense. I wish them nothing but the best. To be honest, I believe knowing that was actually rather comforting. It felt like a satisfying conclusion “Us Weekly reports on this.

After four years together, Stause married Hartley in 2017. Stause, on the other hand, said she was “blindedsided” when he filed for divorce in November 2019. Throughout Season 3 of “Selling Sunset,” her anguish was documented.

Hartley and Pernas were originally romantically linked in June of last year, and they married in May. In 2015, the duo collaborated on “The Young and the Restless” for over a year. Along with the two, Stause made an appearance on the soap opera.

Stause informed Young and Fitzgerald in the current season of “Selling Sunset” that she’s finally at a point in her career where she’s not only selling properties but also looking for one.

Stause added that she feels “empowered” and that she is “a better version of myself than I’ve ever been.”

“And I believe I’ve discovered my voice. There is no longer any rage since I’ve recognized that’s not what I wanted for myself “Stause remarked. “I mean, if he wants 50 wives, go ahead and live your best life because I truly believe I am. You’re where you’re supposed to be once you realize something isn’t right, whether it was your decision or not.” “Out with the old, in with the new,” she added. Stause dated “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe, 32, for a short time before falling in love with Jason Oppenheim, 44, her “Selling Sunset” co-star and employer at The Oppenheim Group.

The couple declared their romance official on Instagram in August, but they had been dating for a while.