Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ responds to troll who calls her a ‘fake’ and a’miserable b*tch.’

After an Instagram user made a critical comment about her profession and relationship, Chrishell Stause had the finest response. On Saturday, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a remark she received from a troll, who told her she couldn’t “achieve anything without a man.” The Instagram user remarked, “The only reason you’re getting listings and selling them is because of Jason,” referring to Stause’s growing affair with her “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim. “You’re such a phony, and I hope you own up to it and quit keeping grudges, you unhappy bitch.” “It appears I am not the only one who is unhappy here, Genesis,” Stause said to the troll. “When you’re a TV agency, you get so much business that you have to refer it to others because there’s only so much time in the day.” The days of receiving more listings based on office rank are long gone.” “However, please take a break and have a wonderful day!” “Thank you for watching!!!!” she said at the end.

Stause thanked her admirers for their support and affection in another Instagram post after publishing the now-defunct Instagram Story. She told her supporters, “You guys just swamped my DMs with the loveliest things, and I wasn’t posting it for that.” “It just made me giggle a little.” However, I sincerely appreciate it. You guys are so nice and sweet, and I know the trolls are nothing compared to you. “Thank you!” she exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time Stause has demonstrated she’s an expert at dealing with drama in her personal life. She also responded to an internet troll last summer after being chastised for uploading PDA-heavy posts with her new lover.

“That’s really strange about your employer!!” a user on Instagram wrote Stause, who was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to February 2021, responded, “Who’s going to tell her…?”

Stause discussed her relationship with Oppenheim on the red carpet of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, saying, “I love him very much, and I feel like that’s why it doesn’t feel as scary, things don’t have to go perfect ’cause I feel like that love and respect will always be there.”