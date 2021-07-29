Chrishell Stause Shows Jason Oppenheim PDA-Filled Photos

Chrishell Stause shared a series of photographs from her holiday in Capri, Italy, on Instagram on Wednesday. The two intimate images of Stause and real estate salesman Jason Oppenheim, though, were what drew the most attention from admirers.

Stause, 40, revealed her relationship with Jason, 44, her boss, while working together on the Netflix series “Selling Sunset,” which is based on the Oppenheim Group.

The first photo featured Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim, and Tina Louise, as well as other cast members and friends from the reality TV show. The actress featured her PDA-filled photographs with Jason in the post after adding five additional group photos.

Stause can be seen kissing Jason’s head while seated on a boat in one of the photographs. Jason kissed the actress’ neck in another snap while she gazed at the camera.

“The JLo effect,” the star of “The Young and the Restless” said in the caption, referring to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship.

The cast members left their well-wishes for the couple in the comments area.

“Love you Chrishell,” Brett wrote. Thank you for bringing joy to my brother.”

“I’m very delighted for you guys!” Bonnet said. Finally, perhaps, people will stop talking about Jason and Mary,” he said, referring to his wife Fitzgerald and Jason’s previous romance.

Fitzgerald commented, “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my dearest friends together and making each other so happy!” in the comments area, while Jason added a heart emoji.

“Chrishell and I became good friends, and our friendship has blossomed into a beautiful relationship,” Oppenheim told ET Online through his representative on Wednesday. “I adore her, and we have a wonderful relationship.”

From 2017 to 2021, Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley. In January, the former couple formalized their divorce. After a few months of dating, Hartley married actress Sofia Pernas.

Stause has been a regular on the television show “Days of Our Lives” since 2013. She was also in films such as “Good Morning Murder” and “My Little Girl Is Gone.” The actress will soon be seen in “Beauty Bees,” a new reality TV show now in post-production.