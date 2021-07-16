Chrishell Stause (‘Selling Sunset’) ‘Crazy’ Year After Justin Hartley Divorce: ‘I’m Living My Best Life’

Chrishell Stause (‘Selling Sunset’): ‘I’m Living My Best Life’ a Year After Justin Hartley’s Divorce

Chrishell Stause (‘Selling Sunset’): A Year After Justin Hartley’s Divorce, ‘I’m Living My Best Life’

After a “difficult year” following her divorce from Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause thinks she is in a better place.

The “Selling Sunset” star gave an update on her life during an interview with E! News to promote her DSW curated collection, admitting that she spent the previous year recovering and writing her book.

The 39-year-old reality personality told the magazine, “I feel like it was a hectic year.” “I needed that time to recover after the lockdown and everything, so I started writing the book last year.”

“Right now, I feel like I’m living my finest life,” she said, adding that her book was about to be published.

” It’s called ‘Under Construction’ since living my greatest life required effort, which is true. But now I can truly understand where I’ve come from.”

Stause, who had been renting a bachelorette pad in Los Angeles since her breakup from Hartley in 2019, was finally able to buy a $3.3 million Hollywood Hills property in June. She is happy with her current situation, according to the real estate agent.

“It’s been such a long road to finally come to this position where I feel like I’ve found my voice, and I’m just so thrilled and grateful for everything,” she expressed her gratitude. “I shall not take anything for granted.”

She used to respond to misleading headlines about herself by punching back, but she now says she doesn’t pay attention to gossip and is uninterested with guesses and speculations.

Stause continued, “I honestly believe that focusing on one’s own life and being truly happy makes everything simpler.” “I believe that is true because you see all of these things when you live in another neighborhood, but I don’t see nearly as many now. I’ve come to the conclusion that all I want to do now is wish everyone the best.”

After her divorce from Hartley, Stause dated “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe, but they split up earlier this year after only three months together. She is taking a vacation from dating, according to an alleged insider who spoke to Us Weekly in March.

“She’s had so much heartbreak in the past year that she’s decided to take a sabbatical from dating. She, on the other hand, values being in a committed relationship. In a nutshell, here is the news from Washington Newsday.