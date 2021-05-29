Chris Williams, star of ‘Making A Murderer,’ is drawing criticism on Wikipedia for his failed subway business.

Married at First Sight, as a reality TV show that pairs couples who will meet for the first time on their wedding day, is bound to be dramatic. However, there was one cast member in Season 12 that stunned audiences with his poor behavior. Chris Williams failed to impress the audience on the episode. He didn’t get along with the cast, mistreated his new wife, vacationed with his ex-girlfriend, and threatened anybody who challenged him.

By the end of the season, he was widely despised by the show’s audience. Viewers who paid attention to his profile on the MAFS Wikipedia page spotted something that made them wonder whether they weren’t the only ones who thought he was a jerk.

A divisive member of the ‘Married at First Sight’ cast

When Williams was matched with Paige Banks, according to Distractify, the hopes for a good relationship didn’t last long. Williams stated shortly after the wedding that he was not attracted to his new bride. He did, however, manage to get over it – at least enough to have sex with her.

But the next morning, he vanished for a few hours before returning to explain he’d experienced a panic attack. He then told Banks flat out that he didn’t like her. The situation seemed to deteriorate from there. He had recently been connected with his ex-girlfriend, it became evident. He eventually admitted to getting her pregnant just before his wedding to Banks.

While he was supposed to be working on his relationship with Banks, he went on to buy his ex a Mercedes. On Decision Day, he broke down in tears as he revealed that his ex-girlfriend had had a miscarriage. He admitted that he had made a mistake in his treatment of Banks