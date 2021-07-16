Chris Whitty fears that England might be placed under lockdown again in a matter of weeks.

If hospitalisations continue to climb, Chris Whitty has warned that England could be placed back under lockdown.

The Chief Medical Officer has warned that the number of persons infected with the coronavirus in hospitals could reach “very frightening” proportions in the coming weeks.

Professor Chris Whitty warned the UK is still “not out of the woods,” just hours after Boris Johnson said the worst of the pandemic is passed.

As the number of instances rises, Covid patients now occupy a third of critical care beds in Liverpool.

The latest numbers revealed a total of 48,553 new cases, the largest number since January 15, and 63 deaths, the highest daily increase since March 26.

“I don’t believe we should discount the risk that we may get into difficulty again very quickly,” said Prof Whitty, England’s top medical officer.

He warned that the number of individuals in hospital with Covid-19 is presently doubling every three weeks, and that if the trend continues, the number of people in hospital with the virus might reach “very frightening figures.”

He went on to say that “in five, six, seven, eight weeks’ time,” more individuals might be fighting the disease in hospitals, and that “they could possibly be fairly serious… If it appears that things aren’t topping out at that point, we’ll have to take another look to see where we think things are going.”

Prof Whitty said during a webinar presented by the Science Museum that while “we are not out of the woods yet on this,” “we are in much better situation due to the vaccine program, medications, and a range of other things.”

“However, this has a long way to go in the UK, and it has an even longer way to go globally.”

Mr Johnson’s remarks came as he encouraged people not to “throw caution to the wind” as England’s restrictions drop on Monday, acknowledging that more hospital admissions and fatalities from Covid-19 will follow in the “tough days and weeks ahead.”

Prof Whitty stated on July 19 that the idea was to “take things really carefully,” and that most people would continue to take safeguards.

“If you look at what individuals have done, and in reality, what people intend to do,” he continued. The summary comes to a close.