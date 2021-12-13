Chris Wallace Resigns from Fox News after 18 years to join the CNN Streaming Service; Twitter Reacts.

After nearly two decades on Fox News, Chris Wallace is departing to work for CNN’s new streaming channel.

The 74-year-old host of “Fox News Sunday” announced his departure from the weekly show during his morning broadcast on Sunday. Since 2003, he has served as the series’ host.

“I’ve decided to leave Fox after 18 years,” Wallace remarked, according to People. “I want to try something different, to broaden my interests outside politics.” “”And so, dear friends, that’s it for today,” he added, adding, “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” Have a wonderful week. And I hope you’ll continue to tune in to Fox News Sunday.” CNN issued a press release shortly after he signed off, welcoming Wallace to its new streaming service CNN+, which will start in 2022. It featured a statement from Wallace, who expressed his delight and excitement at the prospect of “exploring the realm of streaming.” He was quoted in the announcement as saying, “I look forward to the additional freedom and flexibility streaming gives in interviewing significant personalities throughout the news landscape – and discovering new methods to tell stories.” “As I begin this journey, I am humbled and thrilled to be joining Jeff Zucker and his fantastic team. I’m excited to get started.” CNN said Wallace’s new daily show will feature interviews with newsmakers from a variety of disciplines, including politics, business, sports, and entertainment, in a post on Twitter. When its streaming platform starts early next year, the new show will be available.

Some Twitter users were dissatisfied with Wallace’s decision because it meant they’d have to pay for a subscription to keep up with him. However, other people remained positive about the host and complimented CNN for bringing him on board.

“What exactly is CNN+?

I’m not going to pay for any new subscription-based software services “one penned “Stop attempting to persuade us to watch/pay for yet another app. I am a cable subscriber. So, please, put him on the show that we all pay for “another has been added.

Wallace was dubbed “a wonderful pick for CNN” by one Twitter user.

“Now I’m going to enjoy watching Chris Wallace. Even he couldn’t stomach watching the Fox channel before “another person wrote.

Wallace signed a multi-year contract with Fox News Channel in 2017 to stay on after the 2020 election.

Until a permanent replacement for Wallace is identified, a variety of Fox News anchors will present “Fox News Sunday” in rotation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.