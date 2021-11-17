Chris Tucker Discusses the ‘Friday’ Prequels: ‘I Don’t Want Everyone Smoking Weed,’ says the narrator.

Chris Tucker has revealed why, despite the fact that “Friday” became a “phenomenon” in 1995, he declined to work on sequels.

“One of the reasons I didn’t do [the “Friday” sequels]is because of the weed,” the 50-year-old comic said on Monday’s episode of the “Flix Talk” podcast. “That film created a sensation. I don’t want everyone to be using marijuana.” He “forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it,” the comic said, adding that he “never spoke about it before.” The podcast’s official Twitter account published a video clip of the talk on Tuesday, and fans reacted positively.

One individual thought it was amusing that the comedian forgot why he turned down the film, adding, “That’s how the weed affects you, man. Chris has always been one of my favorite people.” “Ignore the haters Chris, you’re fantastic in 5th element and that might not have happened if you ‘didn’t keep moving,” remarked another admirer of the comic. Ice Cube and DJ Pooh wrote the stoner comedy “Friday,” which was released in 1995. Director F. Gary Gray directed the film.

The first installment’s plot centred around two small-time marijuana dealers named Craig and Smokey. They eventually run into a neighbor who turns out to be a drug lord.

The sequels to the film, titled “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” were released in 2000 and 2002, respectively. In these films, Mike Epps plays Tucker.

While there were rumors that Tucker turned down the sequels because of a pay dispute with co-star Cube, the comedian has now stated that he denied the sequels because of his moral principles.

Tucker’s most recent film was “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” a military drama that was released in 2016. Director Ang Lee directed the film.