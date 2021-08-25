Chris Sullivan, star of NBC’s “This Is Us,” talks about Kate and Toby’s breakup: “It’s Going To Be Handled Delicately.”

Chris Sullivan discussed Kate (Chrissy Metz) and his character Toby’s split in the Season 5 finale of “This Is Us.”

The final episode of Season 5 of “This Is Us” contained a flash-forward scenario that all but confirmed Kate and Toby’s impending breakup. Kate appears in a wedding gown in the finale, and her boss, Chris Geere, refers to Kate’s brother, Kevin (Justin Hartley), as his “future brother-in-law.”

Sullivan told Entertainment Weekly that he and Metz had known about Kate and Toby’s fate for “a couple of years,” but didn’t know when the breakup would occur.

“We had no idea how or when it would all happen. But we’ve known for quite some time. “Of course, it was incredibly sad as soon as Dan [Fogelman, the show’s creator] told Chrissy and me,” the Emmy-nominated actor remarked.

In the upcoming sixth and final season of the hit NBC drama, Sullivan told viewers that their breakup will be handled “delicately.”

“When you’re just going along, enjoying this romantic comedy of a relationship, that’s tough information to have. Knowing that it would eventually dissolve is difficult to bear,” he remarked. “However, if ‘This Is Us’ is a relationship manual and explores every element of a relationship, someone had to break up — and it wasn’t going to be Randall and Beth. It’s a difficult topic to broach in a relationship, but I’m confident it’ll be done delicately.”

Metz previously stated that she began crying when she realized that their characters would not be reunited, and that she tried to humorously persuade the authors to change their minds, according to EW. She also stated that they didn’t discuss their characters’ ultimate breakup too much since it would make it too real, which Sullivan verified.

They “had to talk about it a little more toward the end of the season,” according to Sullivan, but they largely avoided discussing it.

“It’s not a pleasant topic to discuss. There’s nothing we can do about it, after all. With a giggle, he said, “If it were a real relationship, it would definitely be time to talk about it.”

When questioned about his reaction to Kate and Toby’s breakup, Sullivan stated he had a “serious acceptance of understanding” of what the showrunner and writers were attempting to achieve. It will be a “interesting task” for him and Metz, he continued.

Season 5 of “This Is Us” is now available on Netflix.