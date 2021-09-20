Chris Rock Contracts COVID-19 Breakthrough Case, Urges Everyone To Get Vaccinated

Despite having been inoculated earlier this year, Chris Rock has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and he is now urging everyone to get vaccinated.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old comedian revealed on Twitter that he recently got a breakthrough case of the new coronavirus, and he is pushing everyone to get vaccinated.

“Hey guys, I just found out I have COVID, and believe me when I say you don’t want it. Vaccinate yourself,” he said.

Since the actor worked on many projects previous to his diagnosis, many fans expressed their concern. However, based on interviews he gave on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May, some have claimed that he is truly vaccinated.

He quipped, “I’m two-shots Rock,” before revealing Fallon that he had received the Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson at the time.

“I didn’t give a damn. I took advantage of my celebrity. I didn’t give a damn. ‘Hey, Betty White, step aside,’ I said. On the Titanic, I was Billy Zane. Billy Zane lived to see another day after Leo [DiCaprio] died. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean!” said the comedian.

According to People, in January, Rock candidly discussed with Gayle King the fear that certain members of the Black community have about taking the vaccines.

“Let me put it this way: When I get a headache, do I take Tylenol? Yes. Do I know what ingredients are in Tylenol? Gayle, I’m not sure what’s in Tylenol. My headache is no longer with me. Gayle, do you know what’s in a Big Mac? No. While defending the vaccine at the time, he told the journalist, “I just know it’s delicious.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, several celebrities, like Hilary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart, had publicly acknowledged that they had gotten the illness despite having been vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can assist people avoid catching and transmitting COVID-19. Although the immunizations do not completely prevent infection, they do assist to prevent the more serious COVID-19 case from developing. They are also beneficial in averting hospitalization and mortality, according to the public health department.