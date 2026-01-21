Chris Pratt’s ‘Mercy’ Struggles with Disastrous Reviews

Chris Pratt’s latest action thriller, Mercy, has quickly found itself among the frontrunners for the 2026 Razzie Awards after receiving scathing reviews from critics. Directed by Kazakh-Russian filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, known for his mixed track record with films like the “Ben-Hur” remake and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” the movie is being called one of the year’s biggest misfires.

Mercy Faces Harsh Criticism

Set in a near-future 2029, Mercy stars Pratt as an LAPD officer who must prove his innocence within 90 minutes to an AI judge played by Rebecca Ferguson. Despite the high-concept premise, the film has been shredded by critics, with a dismal score of 39 on Metacritic and just 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s clear that the combination of Bekmambetov’s direction and a script from Marco van Belle did not resonate with audiences or reviewers.

The film, which reportedly had a production budget in the $70 million range, is expected to open this weekend to a lackluster $10 to $12 million in box office sales. This marks another disappointing entry for Pratt, who has recently been linked to a series of underwhelming projects, including “The Tomorrow War” and “The Electric State.” However, as with many of his recent films, the actor’s star power is likely to cushion the blow of this failure.

Despite Mercy‘s struggles, Pratt’s broader career remains unscathed. He continues to thrive in major franchises, particularly in the role of Mario in the hugely successful “Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The sequel, which is due for release this April, is expected to push the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, cementing Pratt’s status as a reliable box office draw in family-friendly franchises.

Though critics have widely panned Mercy, it does little to dampen Pratt’s overall appeal. As the actor continues to land lucrative roles in major franchises, a few box-office duds like Mercy are unlikely to define his career.