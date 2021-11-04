Chris Pratt’s fans have slammed Anna Faris after the actor praised Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

After publishing an Instagram post complimenting his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for bringing him “a wonderful healthy kid,” actor Chris Pratt has received a lot of hate from his ex Anna Faris’ supporters.

Faris and Pratt, who divorced in 2018, have a 9-year-old son named Jack. Jack was born nine weeks before the actress’s due date.

Jack spent several weeks in the neonatal critical care unit after his birth as a result of his early arrival, and he later developed health problems.

The feud between Faris’ followers and Pratt, 42, began on Wednesday, when the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor shared an Instagram photo of himself with Schwarzenegger.

“Guys. It’s true. Take a look at the way she’s staring at me! That’s what I’m saying. Find someone who stares at you with such expression!! You know what I mean!? We met at a church service. She’s given me an incredible life, a beautiful, healthy daughter [Lyla], and she chews so loudly that I have to put in my earplugs to drown it out, but that’s love!” Pratt penned the piece.

Faris’ name began trending on Twitter on Thursday, with people expressing their support for the actress while also criticizing the actor for the “beautiful healthy daughter” remark.

“‘A stunning healthy daughter’ is a fairly awful thing to say when his son with Anna Faris was early and spent a month in the NICU,” one user remarked. “What size earbuds do I need to drown out your ableism against your own kid?”

Another source said they weren’t sure if Pratt meant to offend his ex, but they reminded followers of Faris’s enduring devotion for her kid.

“Chris Pratt’s remark about his ‘healthy daughter’ could have been a fluke, or he could have meant it the way it came out. Anna Faris, on the other hand, definitely has enough love for handsome Jack no matter what. That’s all that matters,” the person wrote.

Faris and Pratt were advised shortly after Jack’s birth that he had suffered major brain hemorrhaging as a result of his early arrival and that he would be developmentally handicapped. Jack has subsequently grown up to be a healthy young man with very minor leg muscle and vision problems.

In 2019, Pratt married Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the couple welcomed their first child, Lyla, the following year. Faris confirmed in July 2021 that she and cinematographer Michael Barrett eloped after being romantically linked in 2017.