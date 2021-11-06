Chris Pratt Says He’s ‘Upset And Depressed’ After Backlash Over ‘Healthy Daughter’ Remark.

Chris Pratt was “upset” after what was supposed to be a beautiful birthday greeting to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on social media turned against him.

Given that his son with ex-Anna Faris, Jack, has had major health challenges over the years, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star was attacked earlier this week for complimenting Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post for delivering him a “healthy daughter.”

Pratt appeared to address the outrage in an Instagram Story video uploaded Friday, in which he admitted to being depressed recently.

“I went to bed upset and depressed last night, and I woke up feeling horrible and didn’t want to work out,” he explained.

Pratt stated that going for a run while listening to Christian music made him feel better.

“I knew I’d feel better if I put on my Christian music playlist and sprinted out of the woods, but I really didn’t want to, so I did it anyways, and boy, was I right.” It was incredible. He said, “I came out of the trees, got my blood pounding.”

While out in the woods, the “Avengers: Endgame” star admitted that he “became emotional” and “felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.” He went on to recommend that those who are depressed or struggling listen to Christian music.

“If you’re feeling depressed today, maybe get in some exercise and listen to some wonderful praise music or get the word in,” he stated before closing the video.

Pratt’s video was released just days after social media users and Faris’ supporters condemned him as “cringe and disgusting” for his “healthy daughter” remark.

In 2018, Faris revealed on her podcast “Unqualified” that their son Jack was born two months prematurely and weighed barely 3 pounds and 12 ounces, requiring “a few procedures.” She said she was inspired by Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney’s candor regarding their child’s health at the time.

According to E! News, Faris told Kimmel and his wife, “[My kid with Chris Pratt] Jack had a few operations—he had a couple hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a small heart issue as well.”

"It came as a tremendous shock when Jack was born two months early," the actress continued.