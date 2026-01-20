Chris Pratt takes on a dark and complex role in his latest film, *Mercy*, a dystopian sci-fi thriller that examines the chilling implications of artificial intelligence in the justice system. Set to premiere on January 23, 2026, the film explores a world where AI decides life-or-death decisions in the courtroom, bringing a fresh challenge to Pratt’s usual action-hero image.

90-Minute Countdown to Execution

In *Mercy*, Pratt portrays Chris Raven, a homicide detective who finds himself chained to an executioner’s chair, accused of murdering his own wife. With no memory of the events, Raven has just 90 minutes to prove his innocence before a cold, AI-controlled justice system delivers its final verdict. The stakes are high: in this world, 92% of trials end with immediate execution. “Commit a crime today, you’ll be dead tomorrow,” Pratt bluntly states, emphasizing the brutal efficiency of the fictional system.

This marks a significant departure for Pratt, who is known for his comedic, heroic roles in blockbuster franchises such as *Guardians of the Galaxy* and *Jurassic World*. Raven, by contrast, is a deeply flawed character, battling alcoholism and the trauma of losing his wife. “I’ve never played a character like this before,” Pratt told *BBC News*, expressing his eagerness to take on a role that challenges his acting range and offers audiences something unexpected.

A Film That Mirrors Real-World AI Concerns

Pratt’s preparation for the role involved physically enduring the discomfort of being locked in the executioner’s chair for up to 50 minutes at a time, an approach designed to mimic his character’s claustrophobic and desperate situation. “I thought it would help lend itself to the performance,” Pratt explained, describing how the experience made him sweat and feel trapped, unable to scratch his face or move. This physical immersion helped him fully embody Raven’s sense of helplessness and isolation.

Adding to the complexity of the film’s production, Pratt’s scenes with Rebecca Ferguson, who plays the AI Judge Maddox, were filmed separately. The two communicated via earpieces while Ferguson performed her role on a different sound stage. Ferguson explained that it was difficult to maintain the unemotional perspective of an AI character, while Pratt’s sense of isolation only deepened as they worked apart. “It would’ve been really hard to shift from an A.I. perspective who doesn’t have an emotional, or shouldn’t have an emotion behind her eyes,” Ferguson noted.

Despite its confined setting, *Mercy* offers more than just psychological tension. The story unfolds in real time as Raven attempts to gather evidence from a vast municipal cloud, with surveillance footage and brief phone calls to witnesses adding urgency to his mission. While the film’s focus is on ethical dilemmas and psychological suspense, Pratt teased that there will be “great stunt and fight scenes,” blending high-octane action with moral complexity.

The film’s portrayal of an AI-dominated justice system raises pressing questions about the role of technology in society. In this world, efficiency trumps empathy: defendants can access surveillance footage and make short calls to witnesses, but the AI judge makes a swift, unforgiving decision based on a cold calculation. If the defendant’s guilt score hits 92% or higher, execution is immediate, with no jury and no appeals.

The concept of AI-driven justice is rooted in science fiction, but it’s not entirely far-fetched. As noted by *BBC News*, AI is already being used in policing, with some forces in the UK deploying facial recognition technologies. Plans are also underway to implement AI tools by 2030 to help predict and prevent crime. However, the growing use of AI in law enforcement has sparked significant concerns about privacy and civil liberties, with critics warning of the erosion of individual rights.

Pratt, for his part, acknowledges the dangers of allowing machines to decide matters of life and death. “I do believe in a jury of your peers and the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he said, while admitting that he remains cautiously optimistic about AI’s potential to move humanity forward, albeit with some reservations about its impact on privacy and digital behavior.

Filming *Mercy* proved to be a transformative experience for Pratt, who described the process as more akin to a stage play than a typical effects-heavy blockbuster. The combination of psychological drama and action gave him a sense of fulfillment that is rare in his usual roles. “It felt like a long performance of a two or three-act stage play,” Pratt reflected. “It was a unique challenge, but incredibly rewarding.”

With its mix of suspense, ethical quandaries, and a chilling view of technology’s potential to disrupt justice, *Mercy* is set to spark conversations about the future of law and AI. The film will open in UK cinemas on January 23, 2026, and Pratt’s performance is expected to leave a lasting impression as audiences consider a future where justice could be determined by a machine’s cold calculations.