Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy are collaborating on an animated film based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise.

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and other celebrities are collaborating on an animated feature film based on the popular platform game “Super Mario Bros.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the massive project from Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal has officially revealed the Hollywood celebrity who would be voicing the renowned video game character Mario, and it’s none other than Pratt, 42.

Princess Peach, Mario’s love interest, will be voiced by Taylor-Joy, a 25-year-old rising talent who previously impressed the globe with her performance in Netflix’s megahit limited series “Queen’s Gambit.”

Without Mario’s younger fraternal twin Luigi, who will be voiced by Charlie Day, the picture would be incomplete. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Horrible Bosses,” “Pacific Rim,” and “Monsters University” are just a few of the 45-year-old actor’s acting and voice acting credits.

Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Fred Armisen have all been cast in the animated feature picture (Cranky Kong).

When the titular siblings, who work as plumbers, try to save the princess from the wicked Bowser in the video game franchise, they enter a world of opponents and traps. It’s unclear whether the animated film’s creators will stick to this plot.

“We are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto [the video game designer]and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” Illumination CEO Christopher Meledandri was quoted as saying.

Each cast member was chosen for their ability to portray the essence of the character they are voicing, according to Miyamoto, who is co-producing the film with Meledandri. He went on to say that they hope fans will wait for the film’s big-screen premiere because they are determined to create “a new piece of entertainment” starring the well-known video game characters.

The release date for “Super Mario Bros.” in North America has been set on December 21, 2022.