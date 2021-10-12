Chris Pearson, 25, of ‘Ex On The Beach,’ was stabbed to death in Los Angeles.

Chris Pearson, a reality star best remembered for being one of the original participants on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” died in the early hours of Sunday after being stabbed in Los Angeles. He was 25 years old at the time.

According to TMZ, Pearson got into a fight on Sunday morning in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood north of Los Angeles. The other party in the fight is said to have stabbed him and then fled the scene. Pearson was brought to the hospital, where he died about 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.

The report was confirmed by a spokeswoman from the Los Angeles Police Department, who said a 25-year-old man named Christopher Westley Pearson was discovered at 2:10 a.m. in the 22100 block of Erwin Street. Pearson “got involved in a verbal argument with the suspect,” according to the police, and “the suspect produced a weapon and stabbed the victim” during the argument. The culprit, who escaped to an unknown location after the event, was not identified by the authorities. According to TMZ, an investigation into the matter is underway because the police already have leads.

Fans and friends have raced to the comments area of Pearson’s final Instagram post to pay final homage to him in the aftermath of his death. Taylor Selfridge, star of “Teen Mom,” was one of them, and she called his death “heartbreaking.” Pearson’s death was also described as “a terrible incident” on a GoFundMe campaign.

The account’s description reads, “Chris was the most determined guy there could ever be.” “He had a desire, set a goal, and didn’t give up until he accomplished it.” He made sure he had his sights on one thing and one thing only, no matter what or who he lost along the way. His grin brightened the entire room. Chris’ family and friends were the only things he valued more than his music. Chris only wanted to go far in life so he could support his family and make them proud. Chris was far too soon gone from us.” Pearson was a professional DJ who appeared in 11 episodes of the first season of “Ex on the Beach.”