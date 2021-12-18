Chris Noth, star of “And Just Like That,” is accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

A third woman has accused troubled “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth of sexual assault for allegedly touching her more than a decade ago at a restaurant in New York City.

A 30-year-old Canadian software executive, identified only as Ava to protect her privacy, said that Noth routinely molested her while she was working as a hostess at the Da Marino restaurant in Manhattan in 2010, when she was 18 and he was 55, according to The Daily Beast.

Ava was initially pleased to meet Noth, who she claimed was invariably inebriated when he arrived at the restaurant.

However, she claims that during one of his visits, the actor forcefully yanked her onto his lap, groped her, and pressed her against “his erection.” “I love Canadian women,” he allegedly told her. “I recall how amazing his hand felt grabbing me, the hand I saw grasp Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City,'” Ava claimed.

Noth followed her into the back office, where she’d been collecting her coat and cash envelope at the end of her shift.

Noth allegedly began kissing Ava and pushed her against a desk before grabbing her tights and touching her, according to Ava.

She remarked, “At first, it felt like I was the only person in the universe who could hear me say no.” “I was really hoping that was going to be the last of it.” Noth continued to speak to Ava despite her repeated “no” responses, according to Ava, and only stopped when she told him “not here,” assuring him that she would meet him someplace else.

Ava claimed she took advantage of the situation to get away from the office and Noth, who allegedly promised to send a car once he arrived at his residence. She said, however, that she went home and didn’t respond to Noth’s alleged text messages.

When Ava notified her manager about the alleged event, her boss allegedly told her that Noth “would never be interested in someone as unimportant as [her].” She stated that she quit soon after.

Requests for comment were not returned by the eatery.

According to the Daily Beast, Pasquale Marino, the owner of Da Marino at the moment, died in 2015.

The fresh accusation comes after two different tales of women accusing Noth of sexual assault were published by The Hollywood Reporter.

