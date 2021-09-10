Chris Martin’s performance is interrupted by Kelly Clarkson’s son for a bathroom break; Twitter reacts.

Kelly Clarkson busted out laughing as her toddler took a potty break during Chris Martin’s performance.

Next week, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will resume. On Twitter Thursday, the show published a trailer from the upcoming season starring Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin serenading Clarkson and her children, River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5,

Martin was spotted playing the guitar and singing the hit song “Yellow” by his band. Remington abruptly interrupted Clarkson and her daughter as they were singing along with him.

He smiled hesitantly and added, “I need to go to the restroom.”

While the audience applauded Remington and clapped their hands, Clarkson burst out laughing. The cute video drew a lot of attention from the internet right away. Remington’s gesture amused a lot of people.

“When he heard the word ‘yellow,’ he was like, ‘oops, I need to pee,’” one user joked.

“Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww When you’re a kid and don’t give a damn about what’s going on around you lmao,” another wrote.

“I adore Remy, but when you have to go, you have to go. What a treasure. I’m looking forward to the premiere[e]!” A third user has been added.

“His face as he considers whether or not to speak up [face with tears of pleasure emoji]is very sweet. He has a striking resemblance to Kelly [red heart emoji]. What else do [you]do? [Woman shrugging emoji] Another wrote, “[H]e had to go haha.”

Clarkson was comforted by several parents who commented on the video. They claimed to be able to empathize to her because their children were similar to Remington when they were his age.

One person replied, “Don’t feel terrible @kellyclarkson, those of us parents have been there and feel for [you]!”

Another added, “That’s me at the most awkward moments.”

Clarkson is a fierce guardian of her children. She revealed why, despite being an open book for years, she didn’t talk much about her divorce in a prior interview.

Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight, “There are a lot of hearts engaged here.” “And you know, that’s the thing that’s been difficult to navigate: I’m an open book, but at some point, I’m more of a mama bear than a public figure. As a result, I care for my children 100 percent more than anything else on this planet.”

On Monday, NBC will broadcast the new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”