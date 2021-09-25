Chris Martin Wows Kelly Clarkson With His Korean Cover of BTS’s “My Universe”

The much anticipated collaboration between Coldplay and BTS, “My Universe,” has been released.

When he appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the Coldplay singer played an acoustic rendition of the song, which was published Friday.

Martin stunned host Kelly Clarkson by performing two of BTS’ lyrics in Korean.

According to Genius, Martin sung Jungkook’s part of the lyrics in Korean, which translates to “I fly to you every night/ Forgetting that it’s just a dream/ I meet you with a grin.”

“Darkness used to be more comfy for me/ Within the lengthy shadows/ And they claimed we can’t be together/ Because, because we come from different sides,” the 44-year-old British singer stated of V, RM, and Jimin’s verse in their native tongue.

When Martin began singing in Korean, Clarkson appeared surprised throughout the video. “Go ahead!” she encouraged him with a smile. Clarkson shouted, “Oh my goodness!” after Martin’s performance and gave the “Yellow” crooner a standing ovation as the audience applauded.

Martin performing the Korean lyrics proved to amaze online viewers just as much as Clarkson in the footage of the performance released to YouTube.

“Chris Martin is a true treasure. The fact that he went to the trouble of learning the Korean verse. One user remarked, “His band flying to Korea to work with BTS also demonstrates incredible dedication and respect.”

“I can’t begin to express my gratitude for Chris’s efforts. Chris has demonstrated that music transcends the barriers of language and culture. Another person wrote, “Amazing human being.”

Former manager Phil Harvey and producer Max Martin wanted to deliver the song to BTS, Martin said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. However, they eventually requested that Coldplay keep the song and collaborate with BTS on it later.

Martin explained, “We started communicating with BTS and then went to Korea.” “It’s a song about love that’s tough, prohibited, or you can’t quite get it together… It was really great to have two bands that, although it’s a terrible love story, work out in the end.”

Martin has grown to be a major BTS fan. He said he was “grateful for the song, thankful for the person who inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with,” adding that he was “grateful for the song, grateful for the person who inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

