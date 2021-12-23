Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, has indicated that the band will cease to write new music in 2025.

Martin made the revelation during a special show on BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, which will air on Thursday night.

On Wednesday’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” Whiley spoke briefly about her encounter with Martin, sharing a sample clip in which Martin can be heard indicating that the band will stop producing new songs in 2025.

“”Well, I can tell you that our last official record will be out in 2025, and after that, I believe we will only tour,” he told ET. “Perhaps we’ll do something collaborative, but the Coldplay catalog, in a sense, ends then.”” Martin previously stated that the band intended to release only 12 albums. “We’re going to make 12 albums,” says the band. Because it takes a lot of effort to put everything into them. It’s fantastic and I adore it, but it’s also really intense. Making this song doesn’t feel difficult because I know the task is limited, it feels like ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing,'” Martin told NME.

Coldplay’s debut album, “Parachutes,” was released in 2000, and the band will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2025.

Coldplay has published nine studio albums in their 21-year career, the most recent of which is “Music Of The Spheres,” which features the band’s most successful collaboration to date, “My Universe” with BTS.

One of the highlights of the recent 2021 American Music Awards was the band’s performance of “My Universe.”

Coldplay also made a surprise cameo on the fourth day of the “BTS Permission To Dance – L.A.” festival, singing the song with the global sensation in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans at the SoFi stadium.

The collaborators returned to the stage in the Season 21 finale of “The Voice,” where the popular K-pop group appeared in holograms and jammed with Chris Martin in front of a live audience.

“Coldplay’s Chris Martin sang Jungkook’s section in Korean. He adores his role. Their vocals blend so perfectly and sound fantastic together “Martin’s attempt to sing the Korean interlude in the song was documented in a tweet by a fan.

Coldplay will embark on their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour" next year. The band's most recent performance tour was in 2016 and.