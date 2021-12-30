Chris Martin of Coldplay sells his California home and buys a $14.4 million home [photo].

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin has sold his $12.5 million home in Malibu, California, for a profit and moved into a new mansion in the region, less than a year after moving in with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Martin, 44, reportedly swapped his previous house and purchased a new one this month, according to E! News. According to the report, “Chris bought and sold in Malibu in mid-December.” “He accepted an off-market offer for his Nantucket-style property for about $2 million more than he paid for it.” According to a source, Coldplay’s vocalist benefitted from the sale and used the money to buy a new property “in a more private and attractive location for $14.4 million.” “He adores [Malibu] and has been buying numerous residences there… He understands the value of the investment and likes the process.” Martin and Johnson took their romance to the next level in March, when they moved in together in their Malibu property, a 5,338-square-foot mansion just steps away from a private beach where he owns other properties.

According to E! News, their first home was a modern cape cod-styled home with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a theater room, a pool with a spa, and a full outdoor grilling area.

Martin and the “Fifty Shades” actress fueled dating speculations when she was pictured in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina in November 2017. Later that month, the two were observed sharing an embrace in Herzliya, Israel.

The 32-year-old actress and the British singer were first seen on a date in Malibu’s Soho House in January 2018.

Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for ten years before their breakup in 2014. Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016, while Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for ten years before their split in 2014. Their divorce was formalized in 2016. Martin and Paltrow have two children, a 17-year-old daughter named Apple and a 15-year-old son named Moses.

Martin’s children were featured on Coldplay’s most recent album, “Music Of The Spheres,” which came out in October. Apple and Selena Gomez co-wrote the band’s joint track, “Let Somebody Go,” while Moses sung with his father in “Humankind.”