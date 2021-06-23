Chris Martin earned a degree in an unusual field.

Chris Martin is the lead singer of Coldplay, a band that has been performing together since the late 1990s. Martin and his band have gained praise for always keeping on the leading edge of the music industry, as well as their willingness to work with a wide array of different musicians, with songs like “Yellow” and “Speed of Sound.”

Martin has been linked to celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence, and has made headlines for his personal life. Martin, however, is more than meets the eye, and few of his fans are aware that he studied an unusual subject at university.

Chris Martin was first fascinated to music when he was a child.

Martin was born in the United Kingdom in 1977. Martin was reared in a lively household by a father who worked as an accountant and a mother who taught music as the oldest of five children.

Martin benefited from his family’s significant ties to numerous political and corporate elites in England, and he had access to some of the greatest educational facilities available. He began learning about many musical styles while attending the pre-preparatory Hylton School and the preparatory Exeter Cathedral School as a child.

Martin learned that he was not just drawn to music, but also that he was a gifted musician. Martin was already thinking about pursuing a career in music when he graduated from high school, but he decided to go to college instead.

Chris Martin majored in what in college?

In 1996, Martin began attending University College in London. During the very first week of his studies, he crossed paths with Jonathan “Jonny” Buckland, a talented guitarist, and the two decided to form a band. By the following year, the group had recruited several more members, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, and after several name changes, they decided to dub their group Coldplay.

