Chris Hemsworth Rides Dirt Bike With Kids and Wife on a ‘Fun Family Day’ [Video].

Chris Hemsworth is a family man who values spending time with his children and wife. On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor shared a video of himself riding a dirt bike with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children on Instagram.

He also uploaded a photo of the “Thor” star donning a black helmet and waving a “hang loose” sign while riding his bike.

One of his children leaned in for a photo with Hemsworth on his left, while Pataky stared directly into the camera. The actor’s other two children, who were riding their small bikes to his right, appeared to be ready for a ride. One had a black and white helmet, while the other was dressed in multi-colored clothing.

The actor released a video of his wife and children riding their bikes on a modest bumpy area in the second slide.

The performer appears to have shot the video himself. When one of his children approached him while riding his bike, he made happy noises. Hemsworth commented, “Fun family day in the dirt.”

Actor Jeremy Renner captioned the photo with heart emojis to express his affection for his co-star. “Naaarrrp,” said rock band The Teskey Brothers on their official Twitter account. Filmmaker Cristian Prieto added, “How fantastic is that! Hemsworth and Pataky have three children: India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan. In December of 2010, the pair married.

Following his meeting with Pataky, the actor reflected on his relationship and decision to marry.

According to Us Magazine, he claimed in a 2016 interview on his decision to marry, “There was no grand plan to all of it.” “We were on vacation and decided, ‘Why don’t we get married as well?’ ‘… There should have been more forethought, but it all worked out in the end. To be honest, we had both of our families on vacation at the same time, and we thought this would be a nice opportunity to bring everyone together, so we simply did it.” His next film, “Thor Love and Thunder,” will be released in February of next year. Hemsworth will also appear in “Mad Max: The Wasteland,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.” In 2023, “Star Trek 3” and “Star Trek 4” will be released.