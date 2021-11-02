Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: Ragnarok Enjoy the [Photos] Romantic Stroll.

Since “Thor: The Dark World,” fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been missing the romance between their favorite “Lord Of Thunder” and his lovely astrophysicist love interest, Jane Foster. Natalie Portman is scheduled to make a comeback in the latest edition of the Thor films, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Thor and Jane are seen on a romantic walk in new set images.

Though the presence of both Thor and Jane in the same film does not necessarily imply that their love story will continue, as there was only a brief mention of their break-up in “Thor: Ragnarok,” leaving fans to speculate.

However, new set photographs from “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which appeared online last week, show Portman and Chris Hemsworth out on a date in what appears to be a throwback to 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” with the two sporting Dark World-era attire.

On Monday, further photographs surfaced, showing the two stars holding hands, rubbing shoulders, and sharing hot dogs.

Unfortunately, storyline specifics for “Thor: Love and Thunder” remain unknown, which is unsurprising given Marvel’s reputation for secrecy surrounding its films prior to their release. However, given “Love” is actually in the title, Thor’s romantic relationships will undoubtedly play a significant role in the plot of this upcoming superhero film.

But Jane Foster’s return has been announced, and she will not only play Thor’s love interest this time, but she will also reprise the role of Mighty Thor.

According to the comics, when Thor’s hammer Mjolinir finds Jane, she assumes the persona of the Mighty Thor and takes on Odinson’s armor, cape, hammer, helmet, and blond hair.

It’s yet uncertain how this metamorphosis will play out in Taika Waititi’s film. Jane Foster will wear a comic-accurate costume, complete with her own version of Thor’s armor and helmet, according to Thor: Love and Thunder merchandising.

Major portions of the film were shot in Australia in early 2021, but pick-ups are presently taking place in the United States, providing further information about what to expect from this next blockbuster.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.