Chris Hemsworth and his daughter India had a “Super Dad” moment.

Chris Hemsworth has proven to be a family man on numerous occasions. He is known to adore his three children, Sasha and Tristan, 7 years old twins, and India, 9 years old. Chris and India, the world’s favorite father-daughter duo, routinely post wonderful moments of bonding on social media, and the world can’t get enough of them.

When he’s not saving the Earth from aliens as “Thor,” the 37-year-old actor can be spotted adoring his wife Elsa Pataky.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star turned to Instagram on Wednesday to post two videos of a “ultimate family workout” he made with Pataky that didn’t require any special fitness equipment.

He captioned the photo, “My wife and I devised the ultimate family workout.” “All you need is a youngster, a skateboard, a horse, and a positive attitude,” says the author. @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential, best of luck.”

The actor and his Spanish wife support their eldest daughter, India, by sprinting beside her while she skateboards or rides a horse in the routine.

India is seen strapping on her helmet before hitting the track in the first video, while her father holds her hands and races beside her. Though the 9-year-old deserves praise for her abilities, it’s her father’s ability to stay up with his daughter throughout that has everyone giggling.

The following video shows India riding a foal while the actress from “Fast and Furious” runs about the yard holding the animal’s rope and assisting her daughter.

Soon after the films were uploaded on social media, the post received millions of likes and various comments from fans and celebrities.

“I’m familiar with this workout!” With a heart emoji, Ryan Reynolds responded. “Little legend,” commented Hemsworth’s “Extraction” co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

“At this point, Chris, compete in the Olympics,” said another admirer.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the “Thor” star getting active with his family. Hemsworth and Pataky frequently emphasize the importance of instilling morals and a feeling of normalcy in their children.

In a 2018 interview with GQ Australia, he said, “When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss out on that joy.” “Elsa and I often discuss how we foster the same admiration and respect for things in our children. I don’t want kids to think they’re special in any way.”

"I'm scared because we have money and their parents are famous, as if they're exceptional in some way.