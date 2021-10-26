Chris Harrison, a former ‘Bachelor’ host, and Lauren Zima get engaged after three years of dating.

Chris Harrison has received his own rose.

The former “Bachelor” host and his three-year girlfriend, “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Lauren Zima, have announced their engagement on Instagram.

Harrison used his Instagram account to post lovely photographs from the proposal, which took place over the weekend at Brand Vineyard in Napa Valley, California.

“@laurenzima, I adore you. The next chapter begins right now!” He posted three images with his message, one of which showed him and Zima snuggling and holding glasses of wine as they celebrated their new relationship milestone.

One photo shows Harrison on his knees putting an engagement ring on Zima’s finger, while another shows his now-fiancee appreciating the bling. The TV personality reportedly proposed with a diamond ring from McClave Jewelers, according to Page Six.

The joyous news was also posted on Instagram by Zima, 33, who hosts the “Bachelor” recap show “Roses & Rosé.” She gushed over Harrison and expressed her joy at the prospect of their future together.

“I didn’t know love could be like this,” she said. “We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this.” “You’re the best partner I’ve ever had. Thank you for loving me, supporting me, and proposing to me. Here’s to the next thrilling chapter, as well as everything else.” Harrison and Zima began dating in 2018 after meeting through numerous “Bachelor” franchise interviews.

Zima earlier stated that she was the one who initiated contact with him by sliding into his DMs after getting a “vibe.” Before they became romantically involved, they had known one other for about three years.

“It was always incredibly professional,” Zima said in a July 2019 interview with former “Bachelor” Nick Viall, according to Us Weekly. “Not in a derogatory sense… But I never gave him a second glance or thought whether or not he was attractive.” Harrison gave her a “different feeling,” according to the Chicago native, who met him at a craft service table while filming. “It was quite obvious. He said something about picking up his kids or something like that “she went on. “I believe he mentioned being single at some point. Then I muttered something along the lines of, ‘I’m single now,’ and he answered, ‘Oh.’ However, I said it in a more eloquent manner…. He walked in the door after I opened it.” Harrison was previously married to Gwen Harrison, his undergraduate sweetheart. Joshua is the son of the former couple. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.