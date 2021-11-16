Chris Evans, Selena Gomez Dating Rumors: Singer Appears to Wear His ‘Knives Out’ Sweater

Selena Gomez fueled new relationship rumors this weekend when she came out to support buddy Taylor Swift on “Saturday Night Live.”

Swift, 31, tweeted a TikTok video of herself and the “Only Murders in the Building” actress, 29, hanging out backstage after her Saturday “SNL” performance of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

“Oh no, my bestie is a horrible b–ch,” Swift lip-syncs in the video before the camera pans to Gomez, who is dressed in a bulky cream-colored cable knit sweater.

Fans, however, noticed that Gomez’s attire was strikingly similar to that worn by Chris Evans, 40, in the film