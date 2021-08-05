Chris Evans’ Reaction To Lizzo Joking That She’s Pregnant With His Baby Is Priceless.

With the latest development in their very public romance, Lizzo and Chris Evans had fans excited.

The latest saga began a week ago when Lizzo posted a video on TikTok claiming to be pregnant with the “Captain America” star’s child.

“I’ve been trying to keep this personal and private just between myself and the father of my child,” she added in the video. “However, I’ve been sucking in since we’re airing all the rumors today. We’ll enjoy a little taste of America.”

After revealing what looked to be an Instagram discussion between her and Evans on Monday, the “Truth Hurts” singer quipped in another TikTok entry that she had “secured the child support bag.”

“Hi! Evans responded, “Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” with a laughing emoji. “My mum will be overjoyed.”

He continued, “Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol.”

“OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!” Lizzo captioned the video. WE SUCCESSED! NOW YOU GUYS HAVE TO NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO NAME MY BABY?!”

Many TikTok users expressed their enthusiasm for Lizzo and Evans’ amorous exchanges in the comments, with many urging that they continue.

Grayson Adkins observed, “The tension between you and Chris Evans is the only thing keeping me alive at this point bestie.”

Another person said, “I love how he keeps up with your vids now.”

“WTF WAS CHRIS DOING AT 4 A.M.?” A third user added, “ALSO I LOVE THIS RELATIONSHIP.”

Another netizen replied, “Ok but he was thinking about you at 4 a.m. hunny this must be serious.”

“LIZZO, WE’RE ALL LIVING VICARIOUSLY THROUGH YOU GIRL, GET THAT MAN FOR ALL OF US,” someone else said.

In April, Lizzo made the decision to film her scene with the actor. She posted a TikTok video of her inebriated DM to Evans with the comment, “Don’t drink and DM, kiddies… This is a farce for legal porpoises.”

She texted Evans three emojis, according to the screenshot she shared: a blast of wind, a woman playing basketball, and a basketball.

She says in the video, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I won’t be able to marry him, and honestly it kills me to the core – because damn papa, he’s a unique breed, no comparing,” lip-syncing to Tatayanna Mitchell’s voice.

Evans, to Lizzo’s astonishment, responded to her message.

“There’s no shame in DMing while inebriated.” [emoji of a kissing face]Brief News from Washington Newsday.