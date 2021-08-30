Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Reunite For ‘Ghosted,’ A New Action Adventure Film

In a new Dexter Fletcher film called “Ghosted,” Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson return to recreate the magic of “Captain America” and “Black Widow” from their Marvel days.

This film will be a high-concept romantic action-adventure in the spirit of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner’s 1984 adventure film “Romancing The Stone.”

The film will be produced by “Apple Studios” and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote “Deadpool” and “Zombieland.” It’s the latest contract for David Ellison’s Skydance, which recently produced Chris Pratt in “The Tomorrow War.”

The last time Johansson and Evans were seen together was in the “Avengers” film series. Aside from “Avengers,” the two have collaborated on films such as “The Perfect Score” and “The Nanny Diaries.”

Fans have been ecstatic to see their favorite performers on screen together since the announcement of them acting together in a romantic action film.

“You had me at ‘Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in a romantic action film.’

“I’M SOLD,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“A romantic action movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans?” said another fan, who uploaded a nice video Evans published on Twitter. TF SIGN ME UP”

Meanwhile, another person showed their joy by tweeting, “FCUKKKRKDHKDKSS Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in a new movie together FCUKKKRKDHKDKSS”

Johansson’s second project is “Ghosted,” following reports that she has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming untitled feature. Both of these films were released during her legal dispute with Disney over the film “Black Widow.”

The 36-year-old actress recently filed a complaint against the streaming distribution of her MCU film, alleging that the studio broke their contract by simultaneously releasing the film in theaters and on OTT platforms.

On a personal note, the “Black Widow” actress and her husband Colin Jost recently welcomed a newborn boy. Jost made the revelation in a funny Instagram post, which also revealed their son’s name: Cosmo.

Evans, meantime, will star with Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “The Gray Man.”