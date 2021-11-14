Chris Daughtry cancels shows after being ‘devastated’ by the death of his stepdaughter: ‘This Hurts So Deeply.’

Hannah Daughtry’s death has left Chris Daughtry “extremely shocked and heartbroken.”

Daughtry, 41, shared the terrible news on Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, who was discovered dead in her Fentress County, Tennessee, home Friday by local authorities.

“I’m still absorbing the events of the last 24 hours.” He wrote, “I am completely devastated and heartbroken.” “I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to say goodbye, and I was processing it in solitude.” We never got to say goodbye to Hannah, and now it’s time for us to say farewell to someone else.