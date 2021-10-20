Chris Ayres, a voice actor for ‘Dragon Ball,’ has died at the age of 56.

Chris Ayres, the voice actor who brought Freeza’s character to life in the “Dragon Ball” anime, died at the age of 56.

Krystal LaPorte, Ayres’ girlfriend, announced the awful news on Twitter Tuesday and shared a series of selfies with him.

The actor died at 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to LaPorte, and his death was the moment the world turned “black.” She further stated that Aryes died “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

She continued by expressing how much the star adored his followers. Despite the fact that LaPorte did not specify Ayres’ cause of death, she stated that his fans assisted him in remaining strong while he dealt with his health issues. The voice actor was diagnosed with end-stage cardiac obstructive pulmonary disease in 2017, according to an Entertainment Weekly story.

“Chris adored each and every one of you. The great majority of our chats were around how much he loved other people “LaPorte penned the piece. “Thank you to those of you who returned his affection. You were the fuel for his fight, those of you who kept in touch, checked on him, reminded him that he was so much more than his work.” She went on to say, “You nourished his fantasies of a future that kept him going longer than any regular person could.”

LaPorte summed up his message by urging everyone to emulate Ayres. She went on to say, “Put anything you learned from him in this world. It is in desperate need of him. Please constantly fill it with love and laughter.” Since the news broke, fans have been distraught. Many of them also left condolence messages in the post’s comments section.

One of the admirers even penned a touching greeting to LaPorte.

Ayres had been candid about his health problems on social media before to his death.

A GoFundMe page had also been set up to help him pay for his medical bills.

He also sent an update on Twitter in July, explaining that he was having trouble breathing.

From 2009 through 2015, Ayres, who has over 200 credits to his name, supplied his voice to Frieza in “Dragon Ball Z Kai,” an upgraded remaster of the “Dragon Ball Z” anime series. In the animated films “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F'” and “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” which were released in 2015 and 2018, he voiced the same character. He also worked on “Dragon Ball: Xenoverse,” a video game released in 2015.