Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus Leeds.

Liverpool’s triumph over Leeds may have been overshadowed by Harvey Elliott’s injury, but Jurgen Klopp’s team dominated a tough test.

The Reds’ perfect start to the season was maintained, and there were many of standout performances during the 3-0 triumph.

Liverpool had to withstand an early barrage of pressure from Marcelo Bielsa’s side before Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal in the 20th minute.

The Reds’ midfield dominated the game from then on, with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara both putting in commanding displays in the center of the floor.

Fabinho extended Liverpool’s advantage early in the second half, while Thiago assisted Sadio Mane’s late goal, which came after several other squandered opportunities.

