Chocolate, sausages, and burgers have been recalled by Aldi, Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s.

A number of items are being recalled by supermarkets due to safety concerns.

The Food Standards Agency has issued alerts for a variety of items, including chocolate, sausages, and more.

Certain products have been recalled after blue plastic was discovered in them, as well as an illegal genetically modified organism.

Customers can return purchases for a full refund, with or without a receipt, to the store.

Six Traditional Pork Sausages from Edwards of Conwy are being recalled because they contain wheat (gluten), which is not specified on the label.

This means that anyone with a wheat or gluten allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Although some of the impacted batches have beyond their expiration date, the product can still be frozen.

Six Old-Fashioned Pork Sausages Size of the pack: 400 g 11 September 2021, 12 September 2021, 21 September 2021, and 25 September 2021 are the use-by dates. Gluten is an allergen (wheat)

If you have a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance have purchased the above product, do not consume it. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers, 200g, Waitrose

All date codes are suitable for use.

The above product is being recalled by Waitrose because certain packs may contain small bits of blue plastic.

Do not eat the thing that has been packaged. Return the item to a Waitrose & Partners store near you for a refund.

Call Waitrose Customer Care at 0800 188 881 and select Option 4 from the menu.

M&Ms from ASDA

In the United Kingdom, Mars Wrigley is recalling some M&Ms Crispy goods.

This is due to the presence of a genetically modified organism (GMO) in one of our suppliers’ ingredients.

Mars Wrigley does not utilize GMOs in any of its goods in Europe because they place customer preferences at the center of all they do.

Furthermore, under UK legislation, no GMO for this ingredient has been approved, thus the products must be recalled.

500015952053 is the barcode for this item.

125E2HAG03, 125E3HAG03, 125F1HAG03, 125F2HAG03, 125F3HAG03 are the batch codes.

Date of expiration: 23.01.2022

500015952021 is the barcode for this item.

126C2HAG03, 125A1HAG03, 125A2HAG03, 125A3HAG03, 125B1HAG03, 125B2HAG03, 125B3HAG03, 125C1HAG03, 125C2HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 126A1HAG03, 126A2HAG03, 126A3HAG03, 126A1HAG03,

30.01.2022, 23.01.2022 are the best-before dates.

