Chloe Zhao Says ‘Eternals’ Will Have a ‘Big Impact’ On MCU’s Future: ‘Really Satisfying’

Director Chloe Zhao discussed the highly anticipated film “Eternals” and its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 39-year-old director told GamesRadar, “I think we stand alone as a film for sure.” “However, I believe that what occurs in this film will have a significant impact on the future of the MCU,” she stated.

“Which, as a fan, is quite fulfilling to me! “I’m a nerd,” she added. The movie’s cast members also discussed the impact “Eternals” will have on the MCU.

Richard Madden, who played Ikaris in the film, was asked how the MCU will change after the release of “Eternals.”

“The Marvel snipers will take me out if I say anything,” he joked.

Salma Hayek, who played Ajak in the MCU, stated that the third installment of Phase Four will be a complete “game-changer.”

“Normally, no one calls and says, ‘I’ve been thinking about you for my next film.’ It’s also a big film, and you’re one of the main characters. And when you’re Mexican Lebanese, you get to be a superhero in your fifties,’” Hayek explained.

The actress went on to compare “Eternals” to Hollywood, saying that the film’s “variety goes beyond location.” It’s just a collection of interesting people.”

Lauren Ridloff, who played Makkari in the film, also remarked about the MCU’s diversity.

“I think that the comics give us hope and that is what the MCU does,” Ridloff said. “I believe that as the MCU grows in size and diversity, that sense of optimism and ‘can-do’ grows stronger and more evident. I hope that people who feel seen also feel empowered to dream bigger,” she continued.

Angelina Jolie, who played Thena, also chimed in and noted that “It’s insane that it has taken this long, and that it’s not already regularly this form of representation, because it didn’t feel special – it just felt correct. It just felt like an appropriate representation of the world we live in.”

“Eternals” is slated to release on Nov. 5. The movie also stars Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Harish Patel.