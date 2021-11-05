Chloé Zhao, director of ‘Eternals,’ on a ‘Very Tasteful’ Intimate Scene in a Marvel Film.

“Eternals” is the first Marvel Studios film to feature two characters having intercourse on screen, among other firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) are ageless superheroes who fall in love over 3,000 years ago under the Babylonian Empire and later consummate their love in a sun-dappled rocky environment.

In an interview with Variety, “Eternals” director Chloé Zhao highlighted the scene between Chan and Madden, stating that it was shot on location at the conclusion of the day of filming.

Zhao told the publication, “Gemma and Richard did such a terrific job [with]the final piece of light we have.” “It’s incredibly elegant. You can sense their true affection for one another.” The one-night affair between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and journalist Christine Everhart (Leslie Bibb) in 2008’s “Iron Man” and a sequence set in an interplanetary brothel in 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” were both suggested and off-camera, according to Variety. When they presented the studio the sex scene between Sersi and Ikaris, Zhao remarked “there was no question of cutting anything out.” “We showed it to people at Disney after we finished it, and they loved it. It was stunning “she revealed.

When asked why the sex scene in “Eternals” was important, Zhao responded it was required to “convey a mature love narrative.”

“It’s great to witness two individuals express physical affection for one another – a kiss, make love,” the director continued.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Madden also discussed the significance of the MCU’s first actual sex scene. Intimate scenes, according to the actor, should be normalized.

"I thought it was good to have an intimate scene when you see these characters who do make love… displaying their relationship's tenderness through time. That intimate moment, like the film's diversity, seems to me to be something that should be normalized "He went on to clarify. "It gives an insight into a very private and untouchable period in the life of people who are genuinely very private and untouchable beings, in my opinion. "To see them be personal with one other is a special, sensitive thing," Zhao says, adding that such sequences "simply started to happen naturally" in superhero movies." Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, and Barry Keoghan star in "Eternals."