Chlöe Reveals She’s a ‘Such A Fan’ Of BTS At The American Music Awards 2021.

On the red carpet of the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, Chlöe channeled her inner fangirl and took a selfie with BTS, the Artist of the Year winner.

The “Do It” singer, also known as Chloe Bailey from the musical combo Chloe x Halle, told People on the AMAs red carpet that she is looking forward to her performance but is most thrilled about meeting the famous K-pop singers.

“I’m simply thrilled to be here amidst all of these wonderful musicians and entertainers, and I’m hoping to meet BTS tonight because I adore them,” she remarked.

“I love them and they are the most brilliant performers and everything they’re doing is incredible,” she said when asked what she would say the septet if she met them.

She went on to say, “I’m such a fan.”

“Have Mercy,” the singer’s hit song, was performed live for the first time. Later, the 23-year-old pop/R&B singer fulfilled her dream and posed with BTS bandmates Jin, 28, Suga, 28, Jungkook, 24, RM 27, Jimin, 26, J-Hope, 27, and V, 25 on the red carpet.

She captioned her image, “Can you see how pleased I am?” and included two weeping emojis.

BTS was a big hit at the AMAs, winning three awards including Favorite pop duet or group, Favorite pop song for “Butter,” and Artist of the Year.

BTS leader RM gave a speech after the group accepted the Artist of the Year award in front of screaming BTS fans, better known as ARMY, according to Twitter user @Jeonluscious.

RM began, “I seriously forgot what I want to say.”

“Thank you, Academy of Music Awards, and we’re very pleased to be on this stage with such incredible performers.” We’re ecstatic. “Thank you,” he added, fighting back tears in the middle of his remarks.

“For the first time ever, four years ago, we had debuts…live performances on this stage.” That time, we were both too thrilled and nervous. Since then, it’s been a long and incredible journey, but no one could have predicted the [wonderful]standing here getting this award,” he ended.

After their performance with Coldplay for their collaboration tune, “My Universe,” BTS accepted their prize for Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”

In this tweet, BTS gives his acceptance speech for Favorite Pop Song.

“Borahae (a phrase V created that means ‘I adore you’). We would want to express our gratitude in particular. We hope it made you feel ‘Smooth as Butter,'” says the author. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.