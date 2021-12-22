Children’s wellbeing was ‘compromised’ in a council-run home.

At a council-run home where issues of concern were found during a recent inspection, children’s welfare is being “compromised.”

The children’s home, managed by Sefton Council and not named in an Ofsted report released after the inspection, provides respite care for a limited number of disabled children.

Following an examination in November, many faults with the way the home was run were uncovered, and it was labeled “inadequate.”

Despite the fact that the facility is supposed to provide respite care, inspectors discovered that one child was residing there as an emergency provision, indicating that the center was not complying with the registration requirements.

Children were not always placed in the program for short breaks based on their requirements, or were told breaks would have to be curtailed, cancelled, or cut short, “compromising the children’s wellbeing, experiences, and progress,” according to the report.

“As a result, the home’s plans and risk assessments for some children are weak because they do not adequately reflect the child’s assessed needs or the local authority’s plans,” the report said, adding that “as a result, the home’s plans and risk assessments for some children are weak because they do not adequately reflect the child’s assessed needs or the local authority’s plans.”

Due to a lack of proper equipment, one of the children staying at the house had no furniture to store their belongings or the necessary walking and standing equipment.

While staff were commended for providing a “warm” atmosphere for the children in their care, it was also highlighted that they were spotted using “unsafe and inconsistent tactics for handling possible dangers in the house,” putting children in danger.

Three compliance notices were issued to the home as a consequence of the inspection, as well as a list of recommended activities to ensure that the children’s needs are addressed.

“A house maintained by Sefton Council was inspected by Ofsted in November,” a Sefton council spokesperson stated in response to the report.

“We were glad to see that the inspectors cited a number of strengths in the service’s quality, such as the competent and stable staff team and the pleasant, child-centered care.”

“However, several of the recommendations provided, which were primarily around, disappointed us.”

