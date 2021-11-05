Childbirth Experience Reminded Alyssa Milano of Sexual Assault: “Invasive Feeling”

Alyssa Milano spoke openly about her delivery experience, admitting that it was difficult and reminded her of her sexual assault.

The 48-year-old “Commando” star recently spoke about her childbirth experience on People’s podcast “Me Becoming Mom.” For a brief minute, it reminded her of being sexually attacked, she said.

“I recall not enjoying the fact that a lot of people had access to my vagina at one point [during childbirth],” she told host Zo Ruderman, Head of Digital at People. “And I’m wondering to myself, ‘Why does this bother me?’ What is it that makes it feel so familiar? I’ve never been pregnant before. ‘What is it about this invading sensation that feels so familiar?’ Even though it was only a split second, a tick in time, I didn’t forget about it.” Milano suffered from postpartum anxiety and despair after giving birth. She went to counseling to better understand herself and to learn more about her illness.

“After going through treatment after giving birth to Milo and recalling that one moment of feeling held down and having things done to me that I didn’t want, it reminded me of being sexually attacked,” she said.

The actress from “Hall Pass” confessed that the encounter brought up horrible emotions she thought she had forgotten about. She decided to publish it because she believes other mothers may have had similar experiences. She stated that she used to wonder how much of her postpartum anxiety was caused by hormones and her sense of powerlessness.

Milano and her husband David Bugliari have two children, Milo Thomas, 10, and Elizabeth Dylan, 7.

Milano has been quite forthright about her sexual assault. She talked about being abused on set while filming a project on her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast.

She was “trying hard to break out of the box” after “Who’s the Boss” at the time. She played mature roles and recorded personal scenes, and a man 17 years her senior “took advantage of a moment of full vulnerability [and]literal exposure,” according to her. “[He] tried to force his fingers inside of me by putting his hand under my panties,” she added. “On a scene with cameras rolling, he sexually assaulted me.” After former President Donald Trump questioned why Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser waited nearly four years to report the sexual assault, she was among the celebrities who utilized the #WhyIDidntReport platform.

