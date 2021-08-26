Cher Talks About How She Fell ‘Madly In Love’ With Val Kilmer and Why They Split.

Cher is opening up about her relationship with Val Kilmer, including how they met, why it didn’t work out, and how they stayed friends.

In an interview with People, the “Believe” singer, 75, discussed her 1980s relationship with Kilmer, 61, and their friendship.

“Our names were Sid and Ethel. She revealed, “Val didn’t want to yell ‘Cher,’ and I didn’t want to yell ‘Val.” “We went by the names Valus Maximus and Cherus Reprimandus as well. It was just my personality in the house. Come on, he had to be Maximus.”

Cher said she met the “Top Gun” actor at a birthday party thrown for her by a friend. “We became friends because we were always laughing at the same things. At first, it was just a friendship, and he would sleep over. That took a long time to complete. “Well, I guess it hasn’t been that long,” she explained.

The star of “Moonstruck,” who was more than 13 years Kilmer’s senior, also commented on their age disparity.

“He was in his early twenties. Was he 22? What was I? I don’t know. Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then,” she recalled. “The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren’t intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

Cher, who said Kilmer “was so good with my kids” and helped her prepare for her role in “Mask,” also noted that their strong personalities often led to them clashing with each other.

“We had unbelievable times and then put up with some times when they weren’t [that way]because we were both Alpha males.

We were both individuals and neither of us was going to give up on that,” she recalled.

But their need for independence did affect their relationship in the long run. “Our sense of humor, and what we would put up with from one another, was more than I think I’ve ever had with any other guy. He would just go off and do his own thing and you just had to be prepared. And he was so beautiful. It went from madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other’s ability,” the Oscar winner continued.

Cher said she watched the documentary "Val," which chronicles his career and his health struggles, and praised her ex for being "so creative like.