Cher is 75 years old today, so check out these beautiful photos of the music superstar across the decades.

Cher reigns supreme over a select few other ‘one name only’ entertainers who have attained the same level of global popularity and showbiz success – it’s no surprise she’s dubbed the Goddess of Pop.

A true triple threat, the great singer, dancer, and actor, who turns 75 on May 20, has always prioritized image in her profession, whether on stage, television, or the red carpet.

These are some of Cher’s most memorable fashion and beauty moments, spanning her early years in the 1960s to the present day.

Years of Sonny and Cher

Cherilyn Sarkisian was born in California and rose to popularity in the 1960s as part of the husband-and-wife combo Sonny & Cher.

The two became TV stars with The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour after a succession of hit singles (including I Got You Babe), but by the third season of the show, they had split up, eventually divorcing in 1975.

siren on a silver screen

Cher began a solo singing career in the 1970s, in addition to performing with her then-husband, but after their divorce, she decided to focus on acting.

While reviewers were skeptical at first, the singer-turned-actor quickly disproved them, earning an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress in 1984 and then winning the best actress Oscar for Moonstruck in 1988.

Cher not only dazzled on television, but she also dazzled on the red carpet in a variety of bright (and very exposing) outfits.

Icon from the 1980s

In addition to her Hollywood success, Cher had a musical return in the 1980s after recording songs for the soundtracks of many of her hit films.

She embraced the era’s’more is more’ style with big hair and skintight, tiny clothing that showed off her great body, now in her 40s.

Top-of-the-charts hit from the 1990s

Cher made a comeback in her 50s with the publication of the big hit single Believe, which introduced her to a whole new generation of fans.

For the first time in years, I’m touring and playing at award shows. (This is a brief piece.)