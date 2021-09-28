Chelsea Handler’s New Boyfriend Jo Koy Shares PDA-Filled Photos With Her.

Chelsea Handler shared PDA-filled images with her new partner, stand-up comedian Jo Koy, on Instagram on Monday.

The 46-year-old comedian was seen hugging Koy, 50, from behind while taking a picture with an empty stadium in the background in the first snap. They were both wearing black sunglasses. Handler wore a black outfit, while Koy wore a plain white t-shirt and a black cap.

The couple can be seen sharing a beautiful kiss on a street late at night in the next snap. Both of them were dressed in black, with Koy wearing his black cap.

Handler captioned the photo, “He’s on tour, I’m on tour, and we sometimes travel together.” “#VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny Everything is coming to a city near you!”

Many fans and celebrities reacted positively to the message, with many gushing about the duo.

“I have an unhealthy fixation with this couple,” actress Sara Foster said.

Meanwhile, comedian Sarah Silverman congratulated the couple on their Instagram love, adding, “Woo Hoo IG offish!!”

Koy also took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of him, Handler, and actress Tiffany Haddish preparing and performing on stage in Las Vegas.

Handler announced her love for the first time in a solitary Instagram selfie last week.

In the caption, she said, “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how happy I am to have so many people I love in my life, to live the life I do, and to be going on tour doing what I love.” “And that I’m finally in love with the best kind of guy imaginable. Everyone can have hope! That sort of thing.”

Despite the fact that the comedian did not specify Koy’s name at the time, reports about them dating began to circulate last month, leading to conjecture over who the lucky person is.

On Aug. 31, the two were spotted getting intimate at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

On the work front, Chelsea Handler is now on a nationwide tour called “Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” which runs until December 18. “We Still Rise,” her latest documentary, is currently in post-production.

On the other side, Koy will next be seen in the film “Easter Sunday.” He’ll also appear in the TV show “Game Changers,” which is presently under development. He also contributed his voice to the film “The Monkey King.”