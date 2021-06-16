Chelsea Handler said she had a good time taking her SATs while high on acid.

Chelsea Handler has a lifetime of wacky things to tell, many of which she tells in her stand-up performance. When you’ve rubbed shoulders with as many superstars as Handler has, you know your life is going to be intriguing. Handler has also experimented with narcotics recreationally in the past, and she has plenty of stories to tell about it.

Indeed, according to Handler, she was under the influence for at least one crucial high school examination.

Let’s take a closer look at how Handler had fun taking her SATs while high on acid.

In a tweet mocking Donald Trump Jr., Chelsea Handler confessed she took the SATs on acid.

Handler was outspokenly anti-Trump during the Trump administration. She even called out her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent for allegedly considering voting for Trump. When Donald Trump Jr. backed Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who shot two people during rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Handler had a message for him.

In reaction to his remarks, she wrote on Twitter, “When I was 17, I took my SATs on acid, but I never murdered two people.”

To all Republicans, take note: your guy’s son thinks murdering two people is just part of growing up.” Aside from the political ramifications of her tweets, Handler’s admission that she took one of the most essential drug tests a high schooler can take was quite the admission.

Chelsea Handler says she had a “fantastic experience” taking the SATs while high on acid.

